The body of a man was recovered from the Tickfaw River on Saturday evening after a boating accident near the mouth of the river.
Law enforcement agencies had not released the identity of the victim by Sunday morning.
The accident was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday and the victim was recovered hours later, according to a social media post by Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 (FD2).
FD2, based in Springfield, used two of its fire boats in the search and rescue operation.
Also assisting in the search were Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Manchac Volunteer Fire Department and state Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
