LIVINGSTON – It wasn’t anything either coach was particularly thrilled with, but it was an outing the Holden and Doyle boys basketball teams can use as a building block for both of their seasons.
The Tigers held the Rockets to three points in the second quarter, helping to key Doyle’s 74-56 win over Holden on Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“It was just one of those kind of early games in the year where you’re just not consistent, and I didn’t expect us to be consistent for 32 (minutes), although you want to be, but you just kind of know, ‘OK, this is going to have some bad moments in it,’” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said after his team won its season opener.
“We have struggled, especially early on in games, trying to kind of impose our own will,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said after his team dropped to 1-2. “We allowed Doyle to kind of dictate what was going to happen. Unfortunately, that was fine in quarters one, three and four, but in quarter two, we dug ourselves in a 19-point hole. That’s such a deep hole, that’s a hard one to come out of.”
“We’ve got to do a much better job of doing what we want to do and stop reacting to what the other teams are doing,” Dubois continued.
Nick Forbes’ 3-pointer cut Doyle’s lead to 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers worked the boards, and Logan Turner had five points in a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, putting Doyle ahead 23-13. Turner finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Holden’s only points of the quarter came on Shelby Hood’s 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 23-16.
From there, Tyson’s Stewart’s layup keyed a 12-0 run by the Tigers to close out the first half, putting Doyle ahead 35-16.
Turner’s 3-pointer put Doyle up 43-25, and the Tigers lost Braden Keen (twisted ankle) and Turner with a cut above his eye for a brief time in the third quarter.
The Tigers led 49-30 on Abedn Kennedy’s bucket before the Rockets made a run with Forbes and Coley Courtney each scoring four points and Steve Garcia and Brennon Bankston hitting 3-pointers to cut the lead to 55-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Andrew Yuratich scored six of his 11 points in the third quarter for Doyle.
“You know we want to play fast, and we have the depth to do it this year, which is another thing,” Kennedy said. “You want to play fast, but you don’t want to turn the ball over, and I think we turned it over three trips in a row, and they might have hit one or two threes. That’s what I’m saying about just being sloppy. We’ve got to do a better job of just playing consistent, really on both ends of the floor.”
Holden connected on eight 3-pointers as a team, with Bankston (11 points) hitting three, Forbes (14 points) and Garcia two each and Hood one.
“We definitely want to play fast, and we want to shoot the ball, and we want to shoot the ball well,” DuBois said. “We work on shooting, but we want to shoot in the right spots. We want that ball to come out of the post to the 3-point line where we can step into it and get a good shot, not just going down there and throwing something up.”
Doyle, however, used a 7-0 burst to start the fourth quarter, which was capped by Turner’s steal and layup.
Dylan Gueldner, who missed a good portion of the third quarter in foul trouble, scored four straight points to get Holden within 68-54, but Doyle’s Braden McLin scored all six of his points during a 6-2 burst to close out the game.
Gueldner scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter
The first quarter featured two ties and six lead changes with Doyle taking the lead for good at 11-10 on Turner’s putback. Keen scored all of the points in a 5-0 burst before Forbes’ 3-pointer to end the first quarter.
Keen finished with 21 points, including 10 in the first quarter, and hit three 3-pointers.
Forbes said there’s room for the Rockets to improve, but he also knows it’s early in the season.
“I think we’re definitely a little fatigued, and that played a big part in the game, and we’ve got to get in the weight room and just exercise, run as much as we can, but I think the effort was there,” Forbes said. “I think we’re a hungry team. We’ve just got get back to what we need to do and focus on the little things, and that will make us a better team. We’re going to get it right, and we’re going to move on and keep pushing.”
