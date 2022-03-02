HOLDEN – The Holden basketball team didn’t get the ending it was looking for to its season, but the way Rockets coach Landon DuBois sees it, Tuesday’s Class B regional loss is something the program can build on.
The No. 8 Rockets, who led once in the game and trailed by 17 early in the third quarter, got within four points with just over two minutes to play before No. 9 Saline pulled away for a 56-50 win at Holden.
“We weren’t supposed to be here,” DuBois said. “In June, nobody gave us a chance to even win 10 games and be in the playoffs. For us to just be in this game and for them to fight and give themselves a shot to move on to the third round, I think shows how special this group can be.”
Holden trailed 47-35 heading into the fourth quarter but put together a 7-0 burst, capped by Jake Forbes’ free throw, to get within 47-42 before Saline’s Stephen Brown hit a 3-pointer.
Saline missed a pair of free throws, and Forbes converted a three-point play with 3:09 left to make the score 50-45. Brown fouled out on the play, starting a string in which the Bobcats lost two players to fouls and the Rockets three.
Bobcats big man Ethan Roberts picked up his fifth foul with 2:32 to play, and Holden’s Tyler Thompson hit a free throw to cut the lead to 50-46.
“We’re on the free-throw line, and you’re just sitting there thinking, ‘OK, this is it. This is how our story is supposed to be written,’” DuBois said. “Unfortunately, we’re not the author. It just happens, so it didn’t work out that way. I’m proud of them. They worked their (tails) off. They fought. When I first got here, teams that would have gotten down by 14 would have quit.”
Both teams missed chances shots to help their cause before Saline’s Titus Malone hit a basket but was unable to convert on a three-point play after Holden’s Steve Garcia fouled out, making the score 52-46.
Garcia finished with 15 points, going 6-for-7 from the line while hitting three 3-pointers.
Thompson’s basket got Holden with 52-48, but Saline got a basket from Kenton Lee Crawford.
Holden missed a shot, and Forbes fouled Saline’s Titus Jackson, who missed a pair of free throws with 35.5 seconds left.
Forbes was called for a charge and fouled out with 21.4 seconds left, and the Bobcats were called for travel on a in-bounds play under the basket. After Holden got possession on a jump ball, the Rockets were called for traveling with 13.3 seconds left.
“We panicked late and we kind of rushed most of our shots, so most of our stuff was hard, and it would come off the other side,” said Forbes, who finished with 16 points, 14 in the second half. “We’ve just got to slow down and finish.”
Thompson picked up his fifth foul with 11.8 seconds left, and the Bobcats’ Malone went 2-for-4 from the line before Holden’s Eldridge Ahumada hit a basket to cap the scoring.
Ahumada had 10 points, and Holden went 13-for-21 from the line.
Saline led 26-17 at halftime and used an 8-0 run to start the third quarter.
Ahumada’s 3-pointer ended the burst, and the Rockets kept things close with Garcia hitting three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt and Forbes hitting a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 38-27.
“What I just told them essentially was, ‘This isn’t what we’ve worked all year for. We haven’t worked all year so you can lay down and you can quit. If you’re not going to find the energy to get up there and do what we want you to, then we’re just going to start going down that bench and finding them,’” DuBois said. “I don’t know if that scared them, or they just finally realized it’s time for us to play. Once they started doing that, I felt like we were the better basketball team. Unfortunately, we waited until the last one-fourth of that game to actually make that happen.”
Malone, who finished with 20 points with 15 in the second half, converted on a three-point play and had a transition basket which pushed the lead to 43-27, but the Bobcats were hit with a technical foul resulting in a free throw from Garcia and a three-point play by Forbes, cutting the lead to 43-31.
Holden got within 10 twice after Forbes was unable to convert on a three-point play and Garcia hit a pair of free throws after another technical foul on the Bobcats, making the score 45-35.
“Those were big,” DuBois said of the technical fouls. “They started to lose their composure a little bit when we kind of started fighting back, which they knew they kind of would.”
Three technical fouls were called in the game with two on Saline and one on Holden.
Garcia was called for a charge on the ensuing possession, and Brown hit a jumper which put Saline ahead 47-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Saline slowed the tempo out of the gate, grabbing a 6-0 lead before Garcia hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 burst giving the Rockets their only lead of the game before Brown’s 3-pointer put the Bobcats ahead 9-8 heading into the second quarter.
“We wanted to get the ball up and down the floor,” DuBois said. “We did a really, really poor job early on of getting the ball out into space. I thought Saline did a great job of controlling the tempo and slowing us down a little bit, and we just did a very poor job of getting it up the floor. I think a lot of that has to do with nerves …”
Saline led by five twice before Thompson’s inside basket cut the lead to 16-15, but Brown hit consecutive 3-pointers and had an inside basket, keying a run that put the Bobcats ahead 26-15 before Ahumada’s steal and layup.
Brown finished with 20 points, 11 of which came in the second quarter. He hit five treys in the game, while Saline was 9-for-23 from the line.
“The scouting report wasn’t, ‘Hey, look at 32 (Brown)’, but the scouting report also wasn’t, ‘Hey, let him shoot,’” DuBois chuckled. “I think we focused so much on 44 (Roberts) and 1 (Malone), we felt comfortable letting other guys shoot, and we shouldn’t have done that. We should have been up and made them uncomfortable …”
Forbes said the loss is already a motivating factor heading into next season.
“I don’t want to feel like this again,” he said. “I’ve got one more year. I want to go all out for my senior year.”
