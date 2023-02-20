For five parish boys basketball teams, the playoffs are here.
Two of those teams got byes in the first round, while two others will host first-round games after brackets were released Monday.
In the Division I non-select bracket, No. 4 Walker got a bye and will host the winner of No. 13 Mandeville and No. 20 Sam Houston.
Meanwhile, No. 14 Denham Springs hosts No. 20 West Monroe at 6 p.m. Friday.
DSHS coach Kevin Caballero praised his team for its effort this season in earning a home playoff game.
“I thought we were going to be OK, but I really thought we were one year away, but to these guys’ credit, we’ve had some injuries and stuff, and this is pretty good for this group,” Caballero said.
In the Division III, non-select bracket, No. 2 French Settlement got a bye and will host the winner of No. 15 Amite and No. 18 West St. Mary.
Also, No. 17 Doyle will travel to face No. 16 Mansfield in the first round Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s not where we wanted to be, but with a few weeks left in the season you kind of realize we’re going to be between this 14 to 19 area,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “Obviously, you wanted to get a home game, (but) we knew we’d be in this gap somewhere.”
In Division V, No. 13 Holden hosts No. 20 Bell City at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the Rockets going 15-2 since the Livingston Parish Tournament.
“I was kind of thinking we’d be a little higher,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “Obviously, after finishing eighth last year, we were kind of wanting to be pushing for that top-four seed, but we had some stuff early on that really kind of set us back – some injuries and stuff – so compared to where we were going into the parish tournament, we are sitting really, really good. I think at one point before the parish tournament, we were way down there … so for us to get to 13 I think was about as good as it gets.”
