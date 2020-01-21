This poll is conducted by the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association (LHSSCA). Total points are followed by first-place votes in parenthesis and record.
DIVISION I
1 St. Paul’s 150 (10) 21-0
2 Jesuit 134 14-2-5
3 St. Amant 115 10-3-1
4 Brother Martin 113 10-2-4
5 Dutchtown 107 14-4-1
6 Denham Springs 95 16-6
7 Lafayette 92 11-3-4
8 Catholic–B.R. 85 9-3-1
9 Byrd 77 12-3-7
10 Mandeville 66 14-4-3
Others receiving votes: Baton Rouge 54, Central Lafourche 26, Acadiana 20, Zachary 16, West Jefferson 11, Captain Shreve 10, Sulphur 9, Central 5, Pineville 5, Alexandria 3, West Monroe 3, Destrehan 2, Southside 1, Slidell 1.
DIVISION II
1 St. Thomas More (5) 144 12-1-1
2 Holy Cross (4) 140 15-5-3
3 Beau Chene (1) 136 14-5-2
4 Ben Franklin 115 10-3-4
5 East Jefferson 110 5-6-2
6 Bonnabel 101 10-6-3
7 Neville 94 10-4-2
8 Terrebonne 72 11-8-3
9 Ouachita Parish 53 10-7-4
10 Benton 47 8-8-5
Others receiving votes: Riverdale 46, Caddo Magnet 43, Helen Cox 39, Lakeshore 34, Parkway 12, Woodlawn 7, South Terrebonne 5, Sam Houston 1, Live Oak 1.
DIVISION III
1 Vandebilt Catholic (4) 141 15-2-8
2 University Lab (5) 135 10-3-2
3 Loyola Prep (1) 130 16-4-5
4 Parkview Baptist 114 15-3
5 Lusher Charter 112 12-2-4
6 North Vermilion 100 12-4-1
7 E.D. White Catholic 99 12-6-1
8 N.O. Military & Maritime 76 11-4-2
9 Bossier 74 15-1-1
10 Archbishop Hannan 52 6-7-4
Others receiving votes: St. Louis Catholic 39, Teurlings Catholic 37, David Thibodaux 32, St. Michael 26, DeRidder 18, Sterlington 5, Pearl River 4, Buckeye 3 (10-10-2), Leesville 2, Haynes Academy 1 (5-6-1).
DIVISION IV
1 Episcopal (8) 147 9-4-2
2 Newman (1) 138 7-5-3
3 Christ Episcopal (1) 134 13-1-1
4 Catholic-NI 108 5-6-4
5 Pope John Paul II 104 14-6-4
6 Episcopal of Acadiana 100 5-4-3
7 Rapides 80 13-3-3
8 Holy Savior Menard 79 9-3-2
9 Country Day 74 4-7-1
10 Northlake Christian 70 6-7-2
Others receiving votes: St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Dunham 31, Vermilion Catholic 24, Lafayette Christian 22, Opelousas Catholic 11, Calvary Baptist 10, Ascension Episcopal 7, St. Frederick 6, Ascension Christian 5, Houma Christian 5 (3-9-2), North Caddo 2, Westminster Christian 2.
