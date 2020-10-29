A $1,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone who can reunite a Savannah cat owner with his lost pet that went missing this week in Denham Springs.
John Christensen, of Dallas, was spending the night at KOA Campgrounds, located south of Interstate 12 in Denham Springs, on Tuesday when his 2-year-old Savannah cat, Willow, broke through a window screen and escaped into the night.
Willow weighs 22 pounds, and Christensen said she could be mistaken for a bobcat. He added that Willow is not dangerous and described her as a “shy but friendly” indoor cat that has never been outside.
The Savannah cat, the largest of the cat breeds, is a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, a medium-sized, large-eared African cat.
A post shared on the “Lost Pets of Livingston Parish” Facebook page regarding Willow’s disappearance has received more than 4,000 shares. In the post, Christensen said Willow is microchipped and wears a collar with his phone number.
“Willow recently had a medical procedure so she needs her medication daily,” Christensen wrote.
Anyone with information on Willow can call Christensen at (310) 272-6096.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.