(The Center Square) – More than 1.5 million American workers filed new unemployment claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, even as state restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 are easing.
More than 45 million claims have been filed in the three months since state and local governments started restrictions that closed businesses deemed nonessential, but millions of those workers have since gone back to work as states began reopening their economies.
The labor department said that for the week ending June 6, 20.5 million Americans were receiving insured unemployment benefits, for a national unemployment rate of 14.1 percent.
For the week ending June 13, 1,508,000 workers filed new claims. California once again led all states with 243,344 new claims filed last week.
The number of new claims have declined each week since peaking in late March at 6.9 million.
According to WalletHub, Louisiana ranks 45th in recovery from the novel coronavirus with regard to jobs.
Change in Louisiana Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):
879.85% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year)
- 23,242 the week of June 8, 2020 vs 2,372 the week of June 10, 2019
- 9th slowest recovery in the U.S.
1,301.81% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)
- 23,242 the week of June 8, 2020 vs 1,658 the week of January 1, 2020
- 4th slowest recovery in the U.S.
2,602.86% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Last Year)
- 716,203 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of June 8, 2020 vs 27,516 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of June 10, 2019
- 8th slowest recovery in the U.S.
According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), Livingston Parish still ranks third in the capitol area, but combined unemployment claims are down substantially. After reaching as high as 18,000, BRAC's new 'COVID-19 Dashboard' indicates that total claims have fallen to roughly 8,000 as of June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.