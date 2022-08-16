A $1 million bond was set for a Satsuma man who faced 40 counts of video voyeurism, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, online booking records show.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said additional charges are “possible” as detectives continue to review materials found during the months-long investigation.
The current charges stem from a single camera found in Johnson's home, Ard said. Some of the evidence dates back to 2019.
“As you can imagine, this is a sensitive case,” Ard said. “Details are limited at this hour. Detectives are still reviewing materials.”
No other details were made available.
According to state law, video voyeurism is the following:
The use of any camera, videotape, photo-optical, photo-electric, or any other image recording device, or an unmanned aircraft system equipped with any camera, videotape, photo-optical, photo-electric, or any other image recording device, for the purpose of observing, viewing, photographing, filming, or videotaping a person where that person has not consented to the specific instance of observing, viewing, photographing, filming, or videotaping.
The penalty for video voyeurism can be a $10,000 fine and a prison sentence of 1-5 years without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
