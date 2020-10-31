On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, shortly after 3:00 am, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 63 east of LA 449 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Brennan P. Johnson of Baton Rouge.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on LA 63 when it exited the roadway and impacted a culvert as well as several trees. Johnson and another vehicle occupant were unrestrained and ejected from the pickup during the crash.
Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The other vehicle occupant was severely injured and transported to a local hospital.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation blood samples were taken from both subjects for scientific analysis. Troopers are still investigating to determine which of the two vehicle occupants was the driver at the time of the crash.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.
