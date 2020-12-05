It was a chilly Saturday, and that seemed to affect the temperature of local voters.
Across the parish, a total of 5.4% (5,273) citizens turned out to vote, while some precincts had more than others, including the runoff races in Port Vincent and French Settlement for mayoral seats.
Early voting included 425 in-person voters, with 1,500 mailed ballots, according to the Secretary of State.
With 37.6% reporting in both French Settlement and Port Vincent, Haley Unbehagen (French Settlement) and Angela Elmore (Port Vincent) won their respective races.
Unbenhagen topped Rhonda Lobell 174-110, while Elmore passed Monya Crowell, 89-65.
Election Day (Nov. 3) in French Settlement was close, with only 26 votes separating Lobell and Unbehagen, according to results from the Secretary of State.
Lobell, who is serving the remaining term of longtime Mayor Toni Guitrau after her abrupt resignation last December, tallied 221 of the total 586 votes (37.71 percent), while Unbehagen finished with 195 votes (33.28 percent).
Christopher Saucier had 170 votes (29.01 percent) to finish third in the three-person race.
The race was even closer in Port Vincent, where Elmore, who doesn't claim a political party, picked up 119 votes (39.67 percent) to narrowly finish ahead of Crowell, a Republican who racked up 112 (37.33 percent).
Elmore and Crowell both finished ahead of Kolby Frederick, who had 69 votes (23.00 percent).
Livingston Parish voters pushed back against a Constitutional Amendment that would allow an out-of-state representative to sit on the state's board of secondary education, 89% (4,690) to 11% (583). The measure also failed statewide.
Readers can see the remaining results below:
PSC -- District 1
Runs in multiple parishes
438 Allen H. Borne, Jr. (DEM) 23%
1,478 ERIC SKRMETTA (REP) 77%
Total: 1,916
Unofficial Turnout: 7.1%
RSCC Member -- 6th Senatorial District, Division F
Runs in multiple parishes
17 Jack McAdams (REP) 36%
30 KIMBERLY POWERS (REP) 64%
Total: 47
Unofficial Turnout: 3.2%
RSCC Member -- 13th Senatorial District, Division A
Runs in multiple parishes
45 "Tee" Comeaux (REP) 25%
135 MAURICE 'SCOOTER' KEEN (REP) 75%
Total: 180
Unofficial Turnout: 3.2%
RSCC Member -- 13th Senatorial District, Division C
Runs in multiple parishes
208 'JEFF' ARD (REP) 65%
114 Gordon Atwell (REP) 35%
Total: 322
Unofficial Turnout: 2.9%
RSCC Member -- 18th Senatorial District, Division G
Runs in multiple parishes
85 William Bennett (REP) 22%
52 Lynelle Johnson (REP) 13%
256 DONALD 'TAB' LOBELL (REP) 65%
Total: 393
Unofficial Turnout: 3.9%
