A 21-year-old was arrested this week in connection to a shooting in Springfield earlier this year, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jaran Adams was recently processed in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, which both stem from an incident in early May. Adams has since been transported to Tangipahoa Parish “on unrelated charges,” Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
“When you think these cases have gone cold or unsolved, know that our detectives never give up,” Ard said.
The sheriff said Adams was involved in what was called a “drive by” shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield on May 9. That shooting was followed by another along the same stretch three days later.
Evidence collected from the May 9 shooting as well as from an unrelated case Hammond was eventually analyzed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, which Ard said “[tied] Jaran Adams to our LPSO shooting case.”
“This case was made because of dedication, good investigative work and strong working partnerships with our law enforcement partners,” Ard said.
Authorities said an arrest is forthcoming in the May 12 shooting, which sent an 8-year-old girl to the hospital after she was “struck once in the lower extremities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.