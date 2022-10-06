A 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Walker resident following a dispute earlier this week has been arrested, according to officials and online booking records.
Landen M. Harper was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, online booking records show. He faces one charge of second-degree murder.
Authorities believe Harper shot Marrece Felder, 27, multiple times following an argument at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The altercation occurred on Travis Street near its intersection with Jim Tilley Street, according to the Walker Police Department.
The area of the shooting is located just north of the intersection between highways 447 and 190, according to Google Maps.
Felder, of Walker, was shot three times before being transported to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds, Walker Police Department Captain John Sharp said hours after the shooting.
Sharp said the shooting occurred after "an ongoing dispute involving the victim escalated into a physical fight," which resulted in a suspect, now identified as Harper, shooting Felder.
No other information has been made immediately available.
