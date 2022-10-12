Traffic piled up in French Settlement on Tuesday after a police chase resulted in a multi-car collision on La. 16 on the Colyell Creek Bridge and injuries to five people, according to authorities.
In a statement, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said the wreck occurred after a suspect fled troopers following a traffic stop on Interstate-12 near Walker around 4 p.m. The driver, who has since been identified as 23-year-old Trevell Hills of Mandeville, was being pulled over for speeding, according to LSP spokesperson Christian Reed.
But Hills failed to stop and instead led police on a chase that ended up in French Settlement. At one point, Hill merged into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle “head-on” at the Colyell Creek Bridge, Reed said.
Hills was taken to a hospital for “minor injuries” but will be booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center upon his release, Reed said. Hills’ charges include speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, reckless operation of a vehicle (a felony), four counts of negligent injuring, and second degree cruelty to a juvenile, among nearly 20 total charges.
Reed said three passengers were in the vehicle with Hills and one victim in the vehicle he struck. All occupants were transported to area hospitals “with minor to moderate injuries.”
