A 27-year-old man died after being shot multiple times following an argument in a Walker neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at 4 p.m. on Travis Street at Jim Tilley Street, according to Walker Police Department Captain John Sharp. The area of the shooting is located just north of the intersection between highways 447 and 190, according to Google Maps.
Marrece Felder, of Walker, was shot three times before being transported to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds.
Sharp said the shooting occurred after "an ongoing dispute involving the victim escalated into a physical fight," which resulted in an unidentified suspect shooting Felder. The investigation is ongoing, and Walker police are working to identify and locate the suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
