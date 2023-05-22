One person has been arrested after authorities launched an investigation into a deadly shooting in Denham Springs on Sunday.
Chase Nicholas Whalen, of Denham Springs, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 1 a.m. Monday, online booking records show. Whalen, 32, faces one count of manslaughter.
In a statement, Sgt. Scott Sterling of the Denham Springs Police Department said the shooting occurred on Rushing Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a victim had sustained “life-threatening” injuries after being shot in the torso.
That victim, who has since been identified as 39-year-old Daniel Debernardi, later died from his injuries.
No other information on the shooting was available.
