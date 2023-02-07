Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 33-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.
Robert "Ben" Wand hasn't been seen or heard from since Feb. 3, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Wand may have been involved in a crash prior to his disappearance, authorities said.
A missing person’s report was filed on Feb. 4.
"We have been working with the family for answers," the sheriff's office said.
Authorities said Wand is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen on foot near Vincent Place Road and Highway 16 wearing a light-colored hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
