There was a standoff between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate.
Republicans wanted to move money immediately into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to refuel dollars going toward small businesses. Democrats wanted to include extra money for government, hospitals, testing, and other measures.
Tuesday, the two sides found a compromise in a $484 billion bill that passed the senate and will head to congress. The new bill includes $310 billion for the PPP, as well as an additional $60 billion for a small business emergency grant and loan program, $75 billion for hospitals, and $25 billion for a new coronavirus testing program.
Governments were finally negotiated out of the bill as they had not even spent their round 1 funding, for lack of guidance.
Guidance is still being issued for the other funds, as well, although the Economic Injury Disaster Loans just recently started to find their way into business back accounts.
While the initial PPP outlay was considered "extremely efficient" and "light speed for government" during round 1, funding ran out within 13 days of the gates being opened. The program also faced controversy, as a class-action lawsuit has been filed in California and Illinois against Chase bank. The financial institution is being accused of delivering funds to larger business entities first, then funneling the remaining funds to smaller customers.
The program was bill as a "first come, first served" affair.
That information was gleaned from the Small Business Administration's first report, as compared to their second and final for the first round of funding. The first set of statistics showed a relatively low count for businesses requesting less than $350,000. The second set showed a huge gain in those seeking funding lower than that mark, and small gains in the larger categories.
All told, however, loans of over $350,000 took most of the money - roughly 70%.
Issues with the Internal Revenue Service and SBA definitions of 'small business' were also raised. The SBA definition of small business can include firms as large as 1,500, while the IRS reduces that number to 500 max. Local business owners on social media expressed concern with having to compete with firms that large.
However, businesses requiring less than $350,000 were in the majority of the total, or 87% of the first round requests.
|Loan size
|Approved loans
|Approved dollars
|% of total loans
|% of total outlay
|$150,000 or less
|1,229,893
|$58.32 billion
|74.03%
|17.04%
|$150,000 - $300,000
|224,061
|$50.93 billion
|13.49%
|14.88%
|$350,000 - $1M
|140,197
|$80.63 billion
|8.44%
|23.56%
|$1M - $2M
|41,238
|$57.19 billion
|2.48%
|16.71%
|$2M - $5M
|21,566
|$64.32 billion
|1.30%
|18.79%
|$5M or more
|4,412
|$30.89 billion
|0.27%
|9.03%
The overall average loan size was $206,000.
The top five NAICS industry sectors to receive loans were:
- Professional, scientific, and technical services - 208,360 ($43.29 billion)
- Retail trade - 186,429 ($29.42 billion)
- Health care and social assistance - 183,543 ($39.89 billion)
- Construction - 177,905 ($44.9 billion)
- Accommodation and food services - 161,876 ($30.5 billion)
About the program. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. All loan terms will be the same for everyone.
The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:
The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made;
AND
Employee and compensation levels are maintained.
Payroll costs are capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee. Due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs.
Loan payments will be deferred for 6 months.
When can I apply?
Starting April 3, 2020, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
Starting April 10, 2020, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans as soon as they are approved and enrolled in the program.
Where can I apply?
You can apply through any existing SBA lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders.
The Paycheck Protection Program is implemented by the Small Business Administration with support from the Department of the Treasury.
