A 52-year-old man who led authorities on a car chase before ramming his vehicle into a sheriff's unit in his custody, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Scott McGowan was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Saturday night, online booking records show. His charges include aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, resisting an officer, and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.
"LPSO deputies involved in this stop are okay & are committed to [serving] and [protecting] in Livingston Parish," Ard said.
In a statement, Ard said McGowan fled deputies as they were executing warrants on Old Live Oak Road. During the pursuit, McGowan "steered his vehicle into the side of an LPSO unit 2 times, resulting in minor/moderate damage to both vehicles," Ard said.
The pursuit ended when McGowan, who fled his vehicle on foot, was apprehended by an LPSO K-9.
No other information was available.
