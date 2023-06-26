Authorities are investigating a mobile home fire in Denham Springs that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy.
In a statement, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire occurred just after midnight in the 8000 block of Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 was the responding agency.
“Unfortunately, firefighters located a 7-year-old boy in a hallway,” the statement said. “He sadly did not survive.”
No other information was immediately available.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
