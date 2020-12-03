(The Center Square) – About 712,000 American workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, a drop of 75,000 from the week prior but still an indication that new restrictions on businesses to slow the latest surge of COVID-19 cases continues to be a drag on the economy.
In the week ending Nov. 28, more than 288,000 self-employed and contract workers also filed new claims for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, launched amid the pandemic to help those who don't usually qualify for unemployment. That brings the total number of workers filing for first-time benefits to more than a million.
The U.S. Department of Labor released the latest data Thursday morning.
Continued claims, which count those who have filed for benefits at least two weeks in a row, fell to 5.52 million in the week ending Nov. 21. That's down from 6.09 million continued claims from the week ending Nov. 14. Continued claims data lags new unemployment filings by a week.
California once again led the nation in the number of new claims filed, with 129,664 last week.
According to reports from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, unemployment claims are rising in the Baton Rouge Area but there may be a sinister explanation for that.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission issued a press release last week explaining the increase is due to a high number of fraudulent claims across the state, so it's unclear whether more Capital Region residents are actually unemployed than several weeks ago.
As of Nov. 21, 22,778 registered as unemployed in the capital area, with Livingston Parish clocking in at 2,422. Both totals reflect a two-week increase over what appeared to be pre-COVID numbers on Nov. 7 - 16,954 and 2,038, respectively.
Livingston Parish sat at second in the capital region for months with regard to unemployment, attributed to being second in population. However, recently Livingston Parish has switched to third with Ascension Parish claiming the second spot behind East Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.