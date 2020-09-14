‘A great day to be a Buccaneer’ | Livingston Parish schools celebrate groundbreaking for new Southside ‘mega’ Campus

DENHAM SPRINGS -- In August of 2016, water covered the grounds of Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, destroying both campuses beyond repair.
A little more than four years later, ground was officially broken on a new “mega-campus” that will house them both, a campus school leaders hope will never suffer that type of flood damage again.
School system leaders, faculty and administrators from both schools, and elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the start of construction on a new Southside Campus on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The new $45 million, state-of-the-art K-8 campus will be constructed in the Denham Springs school district to replace the two Southside schools that were wrecked during the August 2016 flood.
“It’s a great day to be a Buccaneer,” said Southside Junior High Principal Wes Partin, referencing the schools’ mascot after leading those gathered in a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Along with Denham Springs Elementary, the Southside schools were deemed “substantially damaged” by FEMA — meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged — and had to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.
But in a video inviting the public to the groundbreaking, Superintendent Joe Murphy said school leaders didn’t want to just “rebuild” the schools. They wanted to make them better than before.
“We want to expand their capacity and make them more suited to 21st century learning,” he said.
Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary currently occupy temporary facilities on the grounds of Juban Parc Junior High and Juban Parc Elementary, respectively. Denham Springs Elementary’s temporary campus is next to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Construction is already underway for the new Denham Springs Elementary campus, which will be the district’s first two-story elementary school. It is being rebuilt on its original site on North Range Avenue in Denham Springs at a price tag of $14.5 million.
Progress has moved a little slower on the new Southside Campus — which is being fondly referred to as a “mega-campus” — with design plans and pre-engineering reports taking “a little longer” than expected.
But a little more than four years after flood waters destroyed the schools, construction on the new Southside campus is set to begin later this month, with the project set to be complete by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The ceremonial groundbreaking was just the start.
“This is going to be a shining facility as we move forward,” Murphy said.
With input from teachers, staff, and curriculum leaders “to maximize its efficiency and learning potential,” the new Southside campus will be rebuilt on the 27-acre site of the former Southside Junior High on Highway 16.
Southside Elementary was originally located on Range Avenue, but that property was converted into the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center last year.
The main entrances of both schools will face Highway 16. The elementary campus, which will occupy the right-facing side of campus, will accommodate 700 students, while the junior high will accommodate 1,000 students on the left-facing side of campus.
Six easels holding mock-up designs by Alvin Fairburn & Associates of Denham Springs were displayed during the ceremony, giving attendees a glimpse of the future campus.
The rear section of campus will include a band room, a gymnasium, a multi-purpose room, and cafeteria that can be sectioned off for the different grade levels or opened to accommodate large gatherings.
A two-story, glass-walled library will be located near the administrative offices in the center of the main building, overlooking a large outdoor courtyard. The campus will also have indoor and outdoor learning areas.
To avoid a repeat of the 2016 flood, the new Southside campus is being built to FEMA specifications at an elevation of 9.5 feet higher than the current elevation.
Murphy, who led the charge in the recovery phase of the schools when he was assistant superintendent, said the groundbreaking marked the end of “a long, arduous journey” and the beginning of “a new journey for this community – one of restoration and progress and brighter, better days ahead.”
The superintendent got choked up at multiple points when speaking on the hardships the district has faced since the August 2016 flood, particularly the faculty and administrations of both schools.
He thanked the schools’ teachers, employees, and administrators for the way they “never checked out and always moved forward,” singling out SSJH Principal Wes Partin and SSE Principal Laura Williams by saying, “We’re going to make you proud.”
“Our critics said we couldn’t do this, but today we stand ready to rebuild the last of those schools damaged by the floods,” Murphy said. “We are moving forward – that’s what we do. We prevail. We move forward. We overcome.”
Along with Murphy, several officials and school leaders spoke during the celebration, including Congressman Garret Graves, State Sen. J. Rogers Pope, State Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., former State Sen. Dale Erdey, School Board Vice President Jan Benton, and School Board Member Brad Harris.
Murphy singled out Graves for working with the district to gain federal approval and funding for the new construction, saying, “We would not be standing here today without Congressman Graves’ leadership and dedicated pursuit to secure the funding we needed to rebuild these schools.”
In May 2020, Graves announced more than $40 million of federal flood recovery resources to repair the damages at Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, Southside Junior High School as well as for system-wide school contents replacement needs resulting from the Great Flood of 2016.
The assistance came after Graves helped change federal law through the Disaster Recovery Reform Act (DRRA) to prevent FEMA from diverting tens of millions of dollars from educating our students to filling federal coffers. President Donald Trump signed Graves’ provision into law in October 2018, enabling more funds to be allocated through FEMA grants.
For schools, Graves’ legislation removed a penalty that was imposed on each flooded school building to be limited to a one-penalty-per-facility limit, meaning several million more could be awarded from FEMA.
In the Livingston Parish school system, the overall reduction of $21 million was reduced to $3 million when Graves’ language was applied, saving the district more than $17 million in recovery funding.
“That savings will go a long way in providing state-of-the-art facilities filled with technology, hands-on laboratories and instructional material for our students,” Murphy said.
In a statement, Graves said Livingston Parish “is in great hands” and credited the efforts by former Superintendent Rick Wentzel, Murphy and former School Board President Mincey for “shaping Livingston’s promising future.”
“So many good people worked to make today happen,” Graves said. “We refused to take ‘no’ for an answer when confronted with financial, legal, regulatory and timing obstacles.
“This doesn’t happen much, but today represents everyone pushing in the same direction to make the right thing happen for the children and future generations of Livingston Parish. Days like this make it worth it.”
A few others spoke during the ceremony, including some with direct ties to the Southside schools.
Pope, who at one time served as the district’s superintendent, was principal of Southside Junior High when it opened in 1979. Harris, whose district includes both schools, attended Southside Elementary as a child. Murphy spent 14 years at Southside Junior High as a teacher, coach, administrative assistant, assistant principal, and principal.
Mincey, who served on the School Board before moving to his current post, recalled being a student when Pope was principal and meeting Murphy there for the first time.
He also recalled the flood waters that inundated the campus he once attended, surpassing the destruction of the memorable flood in 1983. He also recalled the work that went into planning to build a new school, which he said students will greatly benefit from.
“If this does anything, it shows you that there’s hope,” Mincey said.
