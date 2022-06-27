Nearly 40 years ago, Carter and Edna Cain put it all on the line.
It was October 1983, and after a brief foray into construction, Carter Cain decided to enter the grocery business. To do that, he and his wife Edna needed to put up everything they had to buy a 6,000-square-foot building at the corner of Lockhart Road and Cockerham Road in Denham Springs.
It was quite the gamble, recalled Stan Cain, who can still remember his father’s nerves getting the best of him the day the sale was finalized.
“They financed everything,” Stan said. “I can remember my dad waking up that morning throwing up knowing that he was giving his life up. It was a big step for them and a big investment on their part.”
It proved to be a worthy investment — and one that is still paying dividends.
In the four decades since, the Cain family has expanded Carter’s Supermarket to six stores across Livingston Parish, with anywhere from 300-400 employees.
And after months of construction, the newest store opens this week.
Carter’s Supermarket will officially unveil its new Denham Springs location on Wednesday, June 29, giving shoppers a new full-service choice for all of their grocery needs.
Construction on the new 31,000-square-foot facility — nearly double the size of the current Cockerham location and five times the size of the original store — began last fall. It is located near the intersection of Cockerham and Hatchell Lane, less than a mile from the original location.
There are 11 aisles spread out across the new facility, with a frozen food section in the middle and plenty of space for shoppers. Along the building’s perimeter are a larger bakery, deli, and meat department. The outline of the store also has florals, produce sections, and fine wines and liquors.
Crews were busy putting the finishing touches on the new store in the days leading up to its opening. On a recent Friday morning, workers braved the heat as they installed light poles in the spacious parking lot. Inside, one man was busy hooking up a self check-out, the first of its kind for Carter’s.
Stan Cain, a part-owner of the family-run grocery chain, said the family began discussing plans for expansion once the roundabout near the original Cockerham location was built.
“That store is still doing great, and we could still be there today,” Stan said. “But the roundabout really forced our hand. We didn’t have any parking to spare, and then we lost some spaces when the roundabout came in.”
The Hatchell Lane store will signal the closure of the Cokerham location, which has served Denham Springs since Carter and Edna Cain bought the store. Despite moving operations to Hatchell Lane, the original store will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Cain family, Stan said.
During an interview less than a week before the Hatchell opening, Stan talked about some of the changes his family made to the store after its acquisition, hoping to make it their own. He recalled replacing the meat case, adding more frozen food doors, replacing wood shelves with metal ones, and redoing the tile one long night “to make the store look better.”
“All of us were there overnight doing the tile ourselves, just to make it look better,” Stan said. “We closed at 8 one night and we were finishing laying tile when the next guy to open the store came in that morning. We were hands on back then.”
Being a family-run business meant hardly getting a break, Stan said.
“We never had holidays,” he recalled. “Somebody was always working.”
That work has continued to pay off for Carter and Edna Cain’s three children, their spouses and grandchildren, who are all active in each store.
“Mr. Carter and Mrs. Edna put everything they had up to get started, and they’ve left a great legacy for their kids and grandkids and great-grandkids,” said David Strange, another part-owner who married into the family.
Strange said one of the greatest lessons the family learned from Carter and Edna Cain was the importance of customer service, which he said is what makes the chain “stand out.”
“We try to treat our customers like we treat ourselves,” he said. “We want to make sure they’re happy when they come in and have a good shopping experience. That’s where we make a difference, on the service end.”
The owners of Carter’s Supermarket said they expect that service to continue in the new store when it officially opens for business at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The address for the new store is 1160 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs.
The layout for the new store is similar to other stores, Stan Cain said. The biggest difference — “everything is bigger.”
“Everything is just bigger, and we’re going to be able to provide more fresh choices,” he said.
A first for the new location will be the addition of Hibachi bowls. There will also be a greater emphasis on ready-to-go meals and salad options.
Carter’s Supermarket has five other locations in Denham Springs, Livingston, Albany, Springfield, and Walker.
