‘A huge success’ | Families come out for ‘Explore Nature’ event held at North Park

DENHAM SPRINGS -- While other nearby children listened to an animal expert, 9-year-old Anderson Cranford was the expert.

With a plastic sheet displaying several types of turtles dangling from his wrist, Anderson held a turtle shell in his hand, turning it over as he explained its properties. A turtle’s ribs are connected to its shell, he said, recalling something he learned from a book on reptiles. He then pointed at the shell to show where exactly the ribs would be attached.

But Anderson’s knowledge of animals extends beyond turtles, his mother Shannon said.

“Birds, snakes, turtles, animals, anything — he loves it all,” Shannon said after her inquisitive son gave her a lesson on reptiles. “He asked for very thick animal books for his birthday.”

After talking about turtles, Anderson discussed one of his favorite animals — the red-spitting cobra, which he said can shoot venom out of its teeth up to 10 feet away.

“It’s not harmful to humans,” Anderson, who wants to be a scientist when he grows up, said matter-of-factly. “But it sounds harmful to me.”

Plenty of people discussed their favorite animals, plants, and other outdoor activities during the “Explore Nature” event that invited people of all ages to visit North Park in Denham Springs.

Held early last month on a picturesque day, the family-friendly educational event took place along the walking path at North Park, and there was plenty for visitors to learn and see.

First held in 2019, the outdoor event featured various nature and garden groups that provided information “promoting the joy of activities centered around nature.” Groups from inside and outside Livingston Parish were on hand discussing what their organization does, all within close range of the park’s thriving Purple Martin colony.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Krista Adams, a certified Master Naturalist and founder of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, organized the event and called it “a success” as people of all ages took part in an array of outdoor activities under a bright, sunny sky.

“[The Explore Nature event] was a huge success,” she wrote in an email after the event. “We couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day.”

Along with organizing the event, Adams was also one of its presenters, explaining Purple Martins from a booth before taking visitors on a walk to the gourd racks she set up several years ago.

Purple Martins migrate each spring to North America to nest and raise their young and are reliant on humans for their housing east of the Rocky Mountains, Adams explained. With May and June being peak nesting times, the birds were on full display for all to see at the Adams family’s conservation site at North Park.

Krista and her husband, Mike, helped children take a peek inside the gourd racks, which at the time housed around 139 eggs and 43 newly-hatched babies. Most had hatched within the week of the event, Krista said.

Joining Krista and others at the gourd racks was Katie Percy, an avian biologist with Audubon Louisiana. Percy returned to North Park three weeks after the event to band several of the Purple Martins, a process that allows experts to track the birds’ movements, life history, return rates, annual migration, and annual survivorship.

Other groups took part in the nature event, as well.

Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge presented information on birds along with bird photography. Members also brought pelts of multiple animals for display.

Two local groups — Denham Springs Garden Club and Livingston Parish Master Gardener — were on hand providing free bird seed, sharing gardening information, and providing tips on creating the ultimate backyard wildlife habitat.

Visitors got to see an “observation hive” in action, courtesy of Kevin Langley of the Capital Area Beekeepers Association. Langley also had several types of honey available for tasting as bees busily worked in their hive.

“How’s that taste?” Langley asked a young child as she sampled a spoonful of honey.

Joining the event for the first time was Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, one of two wildlife care facilities in the metropolitan Baton Rouge area. In February, the organization helped Krista Adams rescue dozens of birds during the state’s severe winter storm.

For the nature event, representatives from Wings of Hope brought Harriet the Harris’s Hawk, Archie the Screech Owl, and other resident birds.

Near the park’s fountain, Live Oak High School’s Environmental Club showcased their art talents by providing free face painting and other kid-friendly activities. There was also a scavenger hunt for children, beginning at the Livingston Parish Library’s Bookmobile.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also attended and shared the importance of bats in Louisiana and the world through displays, games and prizes.

Additionally, the Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.) joined and brought live reptiles and amphibians for display — and for holding.

Perhaps the most popular animal at the event was a corn snake named “Boots.” Linda Muse, of L.A.R.E., gave dozens of children a chance to hold Boots, who eats rats and mice and is “really good for pest control.”

“She’s totally harmless,” Muse said as a timid young girl reached for Boots.

Brad Glorioso said he started L.A.R.E. to educate the public about Louisiana’s wild amphibians and reptiles.

Along with Boots, Glorioso brought an alligator snapping turtle, but that wasn’t for holding.

“He’s named that for a reason,” he said with a laugh.