Hurricane Ida will likely be “a life-altering storm” when it strikes the Louisiana coast late Sunday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane that brings heavy rainfall, strong winds, and life-threatening storm surge.
Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed the looming storm during a press conference Friday afternoon, one year to the day that Hurricane Laura, the most destructive storm to hit Louisiana since 1856, struck the state.
Edwards was joined by Benjamin Schott, of the National Weather Service in New Orleans, who said Ida appears to be “stronger than Laura from last year.” Schott said Ida is developing “way ahead of schedule” and is expected to continue its rapid intensification.
Right now, the storm is expected to make landfall somewhere between Terrebonne and St. Mary parishes sometime Sunday evening, which would be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. By Saturday night, tropical-storm-force winds will move on the Louisiana coast.
As the storm moves across the warm Gulf waters and “pristine environmental conditions for a storm to rapidly develop,” Schott said all forecasters expect Ida to be “a pretty strong Category 4” when it makes landfall, with winds of 140 mph and gusts of 170 mph.
“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared and ready to take what Ida’s gonna throw at us later this weekend,” Schott said.
In a 4 p.m. update, Ida was located about 90 southwest of Havana, Cuba, moving northwest at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.
Hurricane and storm surges watches have since been upgraded to warnings, increasing the likelihood of hurricane conditions and life-threatening inundation in the warning areas.
A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.
A storm surge warning has been issued from east of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.
Edwards declared a state of emergency on Thursday followed by a request for a Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday. Edwards said Biden approved his request, paving the way for federal assistance.
Edwards announced that state offices in 38 parishes — including Livingston Parish — will be closed through Monday, Aug. 30. There have also been voluntary or mandatory evacuations in five parishes.
Earlier Friday, Edwards ordered the Saturday preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals be cancelled.
“Now is the time to finish your preparations,” Edwards said.
By the time Ida reaches the central Gulf Coast, it could dump 8 to 16 inches of rain — with 20 inches in isolated areas — from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning.
The forecast also predicts 15-foot surge heights from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Edwards urged the state to wrap up hurricane preparations in the next 24 hours and for people to be where they intend to ride out the storm by Saturday evening.
“This [storm] has the potential, the likelihood, to be very serious, very strong,” Edwards said. “And potentially catastrophic for some.”
