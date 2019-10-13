While Brian Abels dominated the Livingston Parish polls for 21st Judicial Court Judge, Division D - Tangipahoa came out for 'Ernie' Drake, pushing the race into a runoff.
The 21st JDC comprises Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena.
With a 42.7% turnout for the race in Livingston Parish, Abels pulled 20,148 votes - good for 58%. Drake took 8,529, and the third runner - William Dykes - gathered 6,281.
However, participation in the parish to the east pushed those numbers much closer. District wide, Abels took 28,682 total votes (42%), while Drake took 24,793 (36%), and Dykes took 15,598 (23%).
“We have a long way to go,” Abels said. “We’re very happy and want to thank all the people who volunteered to work and support our campaign.”
Abels believes he has the edge in the runoff, however, citing his 22 years of litigation experience and it's benefit for an aspiring judge.
Abels is a partner in the law firm of Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle, LLC in Denham Springs. He currently serves as magistrate judge for the Mayor’s Courts in both Springfield and Killian. He is also the town attorney for Springfield and his firm is counsel for the Livingston Parish School Board.
Abels is licensed to practice in all Louisiana state district and appellate courts. He is also licensed to practice in all federal courts in Louisiana and he is admitted to the bar of the United States Supreme Court. Abels is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Baton Rouge Bar Association, and the 21st Judicial District Court Bar Association.
Drake graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree, earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School, and began his law career in 2008.
In addition to maintaining his private practice, Ernie serves his community as Magistrate for Ponchatoula Mayor’s Court for the last seven years, attorney for Ponchatoula Area Recreational District, and member of the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission.
Drake, in the 21st Judicial District, might face consequences from campaign finance due to his committee structure for fund raising and campaign management.
According to the Code of Judicial Conduct, Canon 7, Part A, Item 6, “a judge or judicial candidate shall refrain from inappropriate political and campaign activity, to the extent permitted by these canons.”
Item 6 reads - Personally solicit or personally accept campaign contributions.
Drake is listed as his campaign committee chair on his 30-day finance report.
Judge’s races usually employ a committee to do their fund raising for them, to avoid issues with the Code of Judicial Conduct item represented above. A member of the Baton Rouge judiciary member submitted a complaint, against Drake's campaign, to the ethics board re: campaign finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.