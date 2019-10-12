In his victory, wherein Republican Garry 'Frog' Talbert claimed 2,576 votes, the incumbent discussed the challenges ahead and working with his fellow councilmen to meet those "head on."
"I'm ready to work with my fellow board members and the administration to find solutions for these pressing needs," Talbert said Saturday night.
With a 45.9% turnout, Talbert claimed 56% of the vote in his win against opponent Kyle 'Hoot' Parker. Parker pulled 2,027 votes.
Talbert will be focused on two issues, he said, moving forward - drainage first, and infrastructure second. Talbert said that citizens have to see a tangible return on taxes to develop public trust, before asking for more revenue.
Parker’s 30-day finance report showed that his initial campaign contributions came from Cary Goss and his related businesses and properties. Goss is the owner of Premiere Concrete, which has become the center of attention in Watson due to their new dormitory structure on the company’s campus that did not follow the appropriate commercial permitting process.
The council eventually voted, 5-4, to request the parish president send the company back through the process - to which President Layton Ricks eventually relented.
The event also led to a new ordinance that would fine anyone falsely acquiring a construction permit for any use.
Talbert owns Frog’s at Magnolia Beach, as well as a gas provision company. He’s served on the Recreation Board of District 2, as well as the council.
