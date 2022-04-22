On the surface, Alan Varnado was a happy man, always ready to crack a joke and be the life of the party.
But inside, he struggled with issues he long tried to keep secret, until it became impossible to bear them.
“To everybody, he was super happy and super goofy,” his sister, Jessica Puissegur said. “But those were things he struggled with, depression and anxiety.”
Varnado, a native of Springfield, was found dead in July 2018. He died by suicide, according to his sister. He was 28.
The death was a shock to the family, Puissegur said, and one that still persists.
But despite losing their loved one in such a way at such a young age, Puissegur said her family has found one “saving grace” in the four years since — Varnado was an organ donor, and he has given the gift of life to four other people.
Because of that, her brother has been able to live on.
“It doesn’t make it any better, but he’s able to, in a way, live on through these other people and these lives he saved,” Puissegur said.
Now, Puissegur encourages others to do the same.
Puissegur regularly speaks on behalf of Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), whose core purpose of “Making Life Happen” is done by advocating for organ and tissue donation, according to its website.
Established in April 1988 as an independent, not-for-profit organ and tissue recovery agency, LOPA is federally designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid as the organ procurement organization for Louisiana.
LOPA also manages the Louisiana Donor Registry, a database of individuals who have expressed their decision to become organ, tissue and eye donors.
Puissegur said she speaks at businesses, hospitals, podcasts and other engagements for LOPA to tell her family’s experience with organ donation, though it also gives her a chance to discuss the stigmas surrounding mental health.
Puissegur admitted to not fully knowing the significance of being an organ donor before her brother’s death — “I knew I had a heart on my drivers license, but I didn’t really understand it” — but she does now.
And sharing her brother’s story has helped her cope.
“To be able to share his story with other people, that’s been a huge thing for me,” she said. “It’s healed these other people physically, but it’s also healed me and my family emotionally, too.”
Puissegur said she wasn’t surprised to learn that her brother was an organ donor. Varnado was always someone who enjoyed helping others, she said. He helped many in the recovery effort following the historic 2016 flood and was always ready to assist anyone “at the first call.”
Varnado was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved to fish and hunt. Being outside was “his happy place,” his sister said, and he loved to encourage others to spend time outdoors. He bought his niece a BB gun for her fifth birthday. The next year, he got her a bow and arrow, though Puissegur joked it was “too big for her.”
But Varnado gave his most important gifts following his death: His heart, liver, and two kidneys were sent across the globe to people in need two days after he passed.
Varnado was one of more than 10,700 deceased donors nationwide who provided organs, according to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a non-profit organization that has collected data on organ donations and transplants since October 1987.
“It’s definitely been the only positive thing that’s come from this whole experience, just being able to know he helped others,” Puissegur said. “That’s what he liked to do. It gave us peace about something that was unimaginable.”
For LOPA, 2021 was a record-setting year in which both the number of organ donors and the number of organs transplanted reached all-time highs.
Last year, Louisiana had 242 organ donors who provided 763 organs to waiting transplant recipients, with donors increasing 15 percent despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
There were also 479 people who donated tissue in 2021 for use in procedures such as heart valve transplants for children born with congenital heart defects, skin grafts for burn victims, and a variety of orthopedic rehabilitation surgeries, according to LOPA.
One tissue donor can provide life saving grafts for up to 75 people.
Despite the increase in donors, the need for more remains: In a statement, LOPA CEO Kelly Ranum said there are almost 2,000 people in Louisiana waiting for a life-saving organ.
“We are in a unique position to help facilitate transplant recipients getting a second chance at life and provide support to families on their grief journey,” Ranum said. “The selflessness of our donors and their families offer the potential for healing.
“With almost 2,000 people in Louisiana waiting for a lifesaving organ, it is important we continue to set and achieve bold goals so that we are able to help and heal even more individuals in the coming years.”
LOPA is doubling-down on its year-round awareness campaign in the month of April, which is National Donate Life Month. The national campaign helps raise awareness about donation, encourages Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, and honors those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Those heroes include Varnado.
“He is a hero, being an organ donor and saving people’s lives,” Puissegur said.
Knowing her brother is living through others has helped Puissegur and her family heal from his death.
“It was the only positive thing and ray of light in complete darkness at that time,” she said. “He was able to have his legacy live on. Not that he wouldn’t have been missed. He would have been. But because he saved other people, life is still going on because of Alan.”
