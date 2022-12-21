‘A wonderful program’ | Christmas Crusade makes holiday wishes of 1,300 children come true

At some point, every toy passes in front of Julius Zuelke.

Over the past six years, Zuelke has gone from delivery man to one of the key cogs behind Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas Crusade, which has provided holiday gifts to lower-income families for more than three decades.

His work starts in September, when toys are ordered and sent to him at the department’s training center. From there, he makes sure the correct toys are ordered and undamaged before making a complete inventory of everything in stock and sorting them on shelves.

“I literally touch every toy with my hands,” said Zuelke, who has worked in the sheriff’s office for 12 years. “Starting in September when I get the first toys until January when I put the last ones in the warehouse for the next year.”

Zuelke is one of several volunteers who spend countless hours making sure everything goes to plan for the parish’s biggest holiday gift-giving charity.

This year was another success.

Last Friday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office wrapped up another holiday season when it delivered presents to hundreds of families across the parish.

The annual Christmas Crusade has provided gifts to children from impoverished families since the late 1980s. It began under former Sheriff Willie Graves in 1987 and has picked up steam in recent years under current Sheriff Jason Ard and his wife Erica, who oversees the program.

Since 2012, the Christmas Crusade has provided toys to more than 10,000 Livingston Parish children from nearly 5,000 families. This year’s program fulfilled the holiday wishes of 1,371 children from 645 families.

“This is a task and there’s a lot of work involved in this,” Jason Ard said while addressing his office before deliveries started. “This is really our one time a year to really give back to the community.”

Nearly everyone in the sheriff’s office rallies behind the Christmas Crusade in a variety of roles. They accept applications, purchase gifts or collect donations, categorize presents, and map out delivery routes before deputies bring toys to eager families, including many that can’t afford any other gifts.

The community also joins the effort, with many clubs, schools, businesses, and other organizations donating funds or gifts to the program.

On the morning of deliveries, Erica Ard, whom the sheriff has called “the mastermind” behind the huge undertaking, thanked everyone for the role they play in making the program a success.

“I could not do it without any of them,” she said. “All of the deputies that sit at Walmart and collect toys and deliver, then the deputies who visit all the businesses who donate, and then the volunteers who help accept applications and sort toys and bag them. We couldn’t do any of this unless we did it together.”

Delivery day concludes a months-long process that begins in early fall, when Erica Ard and Alice Smith, administrative secretary to the chief deputy, begin purchasing gifts for children. Many of the gifts are purchased online, but Ard and Smith usually have to make shopping trips to local stores.

“We clear out the shelves at Walmart,” Smith said with a laugh.

To keep up with current trends, many of the gift ideas come from deputies who have young children, Smith said. Though gifts can vary, Smith said some are always popular: For boys, Nerf guns, remote-controlled cars, and LEGOs are usually must-haves, while the girls enjoy Barbie dolls, arts and crafts, and playhouses.

With the acceleration of technology, another gift has become popular in recent years: bluetooth speakers and headphones. And there are always new trends coming along.

“What about the little scientist girl?” Zuelke asked Smith.

“Oh yeah, ‘Ada Twist, the Scientist,’ was really popular this year,” Smith responded.

Things get busier in mid-November when the sheriff’s office prepares for collection and application days.

The weekend before Thanksgiving, Zuelke sets up and decorates huge tents outside the parish’s three Walmart Supercenter locations and Bass Pro Shops, where volunteers collect gifts and money from donors. The week after Thanksgiving, Smith and others begin accepting applications.

While Zuelke sorts through the toys, a team of four volunteers and two translators work the application days, when parents and guardians request that their children be put on the list. Smith said she sees nearly every applicant in person and has heard many stories of “hard times and heartbreak.”

“It’s moving,” Smith said. “It’s a wonderful program and we get lots of thanks and lots of tears. And we see a lot of people swallow their pride to apply for our program. I’ve cried with them and told them things will be better next year. And if not, we’ll be here next year for them.”

Once all toys are collected, sorted, and organized, volunteers then spend a few days storing them in heavy-duty plastic bags. Each bag has a slip of paper bearing the city and address, the parents’ name, a description of the house, and a phone number. The paper also lists the names of the children in the house receiving gifts and what gifts they were receiving.

This year’s bagging days “were long,” Zuelke said.

“Those were 12-hours days, 7 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.],” he said. “Three long days. But Mrs. Erica personally oversees every item that is set on the table and inspects everything, and if she feels like that child needs more, we’re putting more in that bag.”

The gifts inside each bag are customized for that household but also include more than what the parents or guardians request, Smith said.

“When [parents or guardians] come in to apply, they look at the toy list for their kid’s age and select what they’d like, so each bag is specific to what that guardian requested,” Smith said. “We try to be specific to their requests, and there’s always extras in the bags.

“We try to always have a third gift and then we do fillers and stocking stuffers so they can have a nice Christmas. We work really hard at personalizing the gifts to the individual child.”

LPSO employees gathered at the office’s training center Friday morning and hit the road around 9 a.m., filling their police units with large heavy-duty bags containing a variety of gifts. Each bag was filled with presents for children up to 12 years of age.

Deputies and their families delivered gifts to all corners of the parish. An entire radio channel was dedicated to the Christmas Crusade, with deputies phoning in throughout the day to inform of their successful deliveries. As they loaded up bags, Ard and Smith kept a running log of which deputies delivered each bag to make sure all were accounted for.

“We get pretty busy during deliveries,” Smith said.

The sheriff’s office released dozens of photos from delivery day, showing deputies and gift recipients smiling wide with their bags full of presents. For Smith, the Crusade carries extra meaning for her since many of her loved ones — including her husband, son and brother — work in law enforcement.

“It’s huge for me that they get to deliver these toys and the kids get to see a positive side of the department, because a lot of times, the kids only see the difficult times,” Smith said. “This allows kids to see our guys show up with a smile on their faces and bring them something.”

Zuelke said his son recently asked him why he, a law enforcement officer, spends so much time focused on the Christmas Crusade. It offered him a chance to instill a life lesson in his 5-year-old.

“The job is to protect and serve,” Zuelke recalled telling his son. “We’re here to serve this community and give back.”