Adam Cutrer seeks District 5 seat on Livingston Parish Council

I, Adam Cutrer, would like to formally announce my candidacy for Livingston Parish Council District 5.
I am a native of Watson, LA , a graduate of Live Oak High Class of 1999, and Baton Rouge Community College Alumni.
The passion to help my community began with the 2016 flood. My wife, Heather Cutrer, and I turned that passion into the largest single-family litter initiative in Livingston Parish. We pick up and dispose of over 500 cubic yards of bulk debris from our roadsides and drainage ditches annually.
I am a board member of Keep Livingston Beautiful. I am a proud and productive member of the well-respected organizations of Kiwanis, VFW Post 7017, Livingston Economic Development Council, and the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. I am a decorated combat veteran serving the U.S. Navy on two deployments in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. I built three local businesses from the ground up and I am a proud employer of men and women in our community. I am a Constitutional Conservative Republican and staunch Second Amendment supporter.
I am running because I believe we need a choice and a change from the Status Quo. I have a clear desire to shift from a political establishment that appoints our representatives and tells its citizens what is best for our community.
My Promise to you is this — I will help manage our District with dedication, vision, and the ability to do more with less like so many in our community are currently doing in this economy. We will hold regular councilman office hours in District 5 and invite the community to visit with elected officials and candidates, exchange ideas, voice concerns and have an open line of communication between council and community.
If elected, I will proudly take my oath of office in the Town of Livingston.
My goals include a parish-wide drainage plan. We will write stronger building ordinances to protect our community from rapid and uncontrolled growth or development that produces undesirable effects.
I will turn a resolution into law making Livingston Parish a Second Amendment sanctuary, which prevents the confiscation of firearms, gun accessories, and ammunition from law-abiding citizens, protecting the right to keep and bear arms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. I will work with other local organizations to create a business environment that provides real, meaningful, well-paying jobs for our citizens.
If you would like to learn more about me my website is adamcutrercampaign.com. My phone number is (225) 301-3911 and my email is adam@acventures.us. I want to talk to each and every member of my community.
Early voting dates are March 11-18 and the special election date is March 25.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Adam Cutrer.)
