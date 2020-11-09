It won't be decided right away, but an item that caught a lot of attention in the early portion of 2020 is back on the Denham Springs agenda.
COVID-19 cancelled a public hearing on March 23, wherein a rezoning request for the old Delta Concrete site located at 425 Florida Avenue Southwest was proposed from I-1 & I-2 Industrial to R-3 Residential. Due to ongoing coronavirus mitigation, Mayor Gerard Landry proposed the council hold off on voting for the rezone until the city's space reopened so citizens could participate.
That time has arrived.
The vote Tuesday night, November 10, will be to authorize a public hearing to discuss the rezoning. That public hearing on the rezoning will occur December 8 in the new City Council chambers in the renovated Denham Springs City Hall, should it be approved.
Rezoning the property has been requested by the property owners, with the subsequent sale of the property to the Denham Springs Housing Authority being contingent on the rezone.
Should the council vote to deny the rezone, the sale will not go through. The Planning and Zoning Committee at their November meeting did not make any recommendations, although in March the committee voted to 'deny' the rezone request.
The vote was 4-2, with Ray Riley and Bill Lawson being the only two 'yes' votes to approve the re-zone. However, the final vote rests with the city council as the planning and zoning commission are non-paid, appointed volunteers and cannot make decisions for government.
Denham Springs Housing Authority Director Fred Banks had sought the re-zone of the Delta Concrete facility, and then purchase, due to it's location - specifically it's flood elevation. The current location of the Denham Springs Housing Authority housing is well below base flood, and new construction would require elevation and, supposedly, elevators.
Neither FEMA nor HUD fund elevators.
So, Banks set out to find another five acre tract for the proposed development, which would have 52 units total:
- One building with 10 units
- One building with 12 units
- 15 duplexes, 2 units each
If the city council follows through with planning and zoning's recommendation, Banks will have to find another five acres for the site, somewhere else inside the city limits.
Due the housing authority's connection with the city, the new development must be inside the city limits by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.