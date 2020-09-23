Louisiana reported less than 450 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries neared 150,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Wednesday’s update was delayed by nearly an hour, with health officials citing the need to “verify laboratory results reported to us.”
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 440 new cases to bring the statewide total to 162,645.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases, an increase of 185 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 4,070 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 149,640. That puts the state at about 13,005 confirmed active cases, down by 251 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased for the first time in nearly a week, rising by 21 overnight to 592 statewide. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage saw a slight decrease on Wednesday, falling by two to 94 statewide.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,225, a jump of seven from Tuesday. The state is also reporting 182 “probable” deaths, an increase of 14 from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,218,785 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 12,850 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
