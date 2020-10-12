Louisiana reported its fewest cases and tests of the novel coronavirus in a single day in months as hospitalizations rose for the fifth time in seven updates, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The update of Monday’s COVID-19 dashboard was delayed by nearly two hours, with health officials citing a “delay in lab processing.” Due to technology issues, the Department of Health received “a limited set” of lab results, affecting cases and tests.
Today’s update reflects those limited results, health officials said, adding that “any remaining tests and cases that would have been received today will be added to tomorrow’s update.”
On Monday, health officials confirmed 63 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 172,119. That’s the fewest new cases in the state since March 17 (60), but based on the fewest new tests in a day since May 24 (1,589).
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Monday to 577, an increase of 14 overnight. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 59 in the last eight days.
Ventilator usage decreased by one on Monday to 70.
The statewide death toll reached 5,476, a jump of 14 from Sunday. The state is also reporting 193 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,489,737 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 3,397 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at 1.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
