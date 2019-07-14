The NOAA has again shifted the projected crests of major rivers in the area downward, this time below flood stages.
According to local weather reports and gauges from Gravity Drainage District 1, Livingston Parish received 1/2" or less of rain over night, prompting the service to reduce levels.
High winds and potential tornadoes still plagued the parish in the early morning hours Sunday.
Below is a list of river stages, their projections through next week, flood stages, and records (as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14):
AMITE RIVER AT MAGNOLIA BEACH
- Current stage - 27.67 ft
- Projected crest - 34.6 Tuesday P.M. (down from 47.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 48 ft
- Major flood stage - 53 ft
- Historic crest - 58.56 ft (08/13/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS
- Current stage - 10.87 ft
- Projected crest - 24 ft Tuesday P.M. (down from 39 ft)
- Flood stage - 29 ft
- Major flood stage - 39 ft
- Historic crest - 46.2 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT GRANGEVILLE
- Current stage - 17.92 ft
- Projected crest - Unknown
- Flood stage - 35 ft
- Major flood stage - 40 ft
- Historic Crest: 44.62 ft (08/16/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DARLINGTON
- Current - 0.23 ft
- Projected crest - 5.3 ft Monday P.M. (down from 17.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 18 ft
- Major flood stage - 22 ft
- Historic crest - 22.54 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT PORT VINCENT
- Current stage - 4.06 ft (up from 2.9 ft)
- Projected crest - 5.5 ft Wednesday P.M. (down from 12.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 8 ft
- Major flood stage - 12 ft
- Historic crest - 17.5 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
- Current stage - 3.42 ft (up from 2.29 ft)
- Projected crest - 4.3 ft Thursday A.M. (down from 7.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 8 ft
- Historic crest - 9.21 ft (08/16/2016)
COMITE RIVER AT JOOR ROAD
- Current Stage - -1.56 ft
- Projected crest - 10.8 ft Monday A.M (down from 31.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 20 ft
- Major Flood stage - 28 ft
- Historic crest - 34.22 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT HIGHWAY 22, NEAR MAUREPAS
- Current stage - 5.79 ft (up from 3.09 ft)
- Projected crest - Still Unknown
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 7 ft
- Historic crest - 7.48 ft (08/30/2012)
TICKFAW RIVER AT HOLDEN
- Current stage - 0.98 ft
- Projected crest - 2 ft Wednesday A.M. (down from 19.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 15 ft
- Major flood stage - 21 ft
- Historic crest - 22.16 ft (08/13/2016)
TICKFAW RIVER AT SPRINGFIELD
- Current stage - 3.13 ft
- Projected crest - 5.03 ft
- Flood stage - 5 ft
- Major flood stage - 6 ft
- Historic crest - 8.59 ft (08/15/2016)
NATALBANY AT BAPTIST
- Current stage - 3.53 ft
- Projected crest - 10.06 ft Sunday P.M. (down from 18 ft)
- Flood stage - 16 ft
- Major flood stage - 25 ft
- Historic crest - 24 ft (08/13/2016)
