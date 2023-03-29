Days after voters rejected a tax proposal to boost school employee salaries, officials announced the postponement of a district-wide job fair, citing the “anticipated low turnout” of prospective teachers.
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said only 49 teacher applicants had registered for the April 1 career fair at the Southside campus — a much lower figure than leaders had expected.
If held as planned, around 65 school leaders from 46 campuses would be conducting those interviews — an average of about one applicant per campus.
“At this time, we are postponing the career fair, as the turnout would be right at one new teacher candidate per campus,” Murphy said. “There is no need to ask our people to give up their Saturday for this level of response. We will route the applications to our individual schools and ask those applicants to set up interviews with the principals at their respective campuses.”
The job fair’s postponement comes after a one-cent sales tax proposal — a divisive issue in Livingston Parish for weeks — failed to get enough support during the March 25 election. That tax, leaders said, was proposed to slow the exodus of teachers and support staff in recent years and keep qualified employees in the parish.
If passed, the sales tax would’ve resulted in an estimated $24 million a year, enough to give all 3,700 Livingston parish school employees a 10-percent pay increase, with a floor of $2,500.
School leaders spent the last several months trying to drum up support for the tax — a hard sell in tax-averse Livingston Parish. And it showed at the polls: Of the 17,600 who voted, about 54 percent were against the tax, while 46 were in favor, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. Less than one-third of the parish’s 79 precincts had a majority support the tax.
The now-canceled job fair was announced March 22, three days before Election Day. Human Resources Supervisor Steve Vampran said it was set for April 1 “to allow the district to compete with other school districts that are hosting similar job fairs in the coming weeks.”
Since Saturday’s outcome, nearby districts have posted notices about their own upcoming job fairs.
Murphy said the Livingston Parish school district may consider holding an event in the summer “if an increase in demand calls for such an event.”
Those interested in working for Livingston Parish Public Schools can fill out an online application at www.lpsb.org.
