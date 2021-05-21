Albany High concluded the parish’s slate of graduation ceremonies when it celebrated the Class of 2021 on Thursday, May 20.
Approximately 86 seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony. Of that total, 20 did so with honors.
Listed below are the names of all Albany High graduates this year.
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Patrick Michael Akers
Ethan Ray Albin
Amarion Danesha Amos
Samantha Lee Anthony
Isaac Owen Babin
Clifton Whyatt Baham
Madelynn Marie Baiamonte
Brayden Michael Barnes*
Cassie Lynn Baygents
Ravyn Lynn Berthelot
Richard Harry Bilodeau
Trevor James Bozzelle
Johnny Ray Brasel
David Wayne Brumfield
Jacob J'aaron Burnett
Amanda Shantel Burns
Sean Michael Byers
Michaela Joel Carter
Hunter Blake Chaisson
Paige Autumn Chambers
Christopher John Cochran
Kadarius Travis Coleman
Michael Russell Dauzat, Jr.
William Edward Foster*
Kylee Wren Gardiner*
Joshua Wiley Giachetti
Zander James Hays
Kayla Leah Hegwood*
Maria Guadalupe Herrera
Brooklyn Lacole Holbrooks
Angel Victoria Howze
Leslie Inez Hughes
Faith Lynn Johnson
Brennan Christopher Landry
Julian Parker Landry
Garrett Evan Landry
Blake Tyler Lindsey#
Leann Marie Lipscomb
Koty Alan Lundy#
Caden Gary Madison
Christen Elizabeth Magee*
Shelby Malynn Martin
Lathon Hunter Martin
Dailyn Pamela Mayorga
Laila Jordan McAlister
Michael Christopher McCahill, Jr.
Riley James McClelen*
Joshua Hunter McDonald
Shawn Leo McSpadden
Iris Alicia Melendez
Haley Nicole Meyers
Drake Joseph Miller
Emma Elizabeth Miranda*
Yansy Lizbeth Diaz Moya
Jade Mulkey
Grace Olivia Murray
Ryliegh Francis Nicolosi*
Brennan Paul Owens
Charleston Kade Payne
Bryant Zykeverine Phillips
Christopher Mason Prestridge
Madison Nicole Prine
Luke William Purvis#
Marie Dorothy Ridder
Angel Marie Robertson
Jade Loren Salazar
Brookelynn Rose Saxon
Mackenzie Noelle Smith*
Claire Elizabeth Starkey
Andrew Collin Stewart#
Tyton Eros Strother
Allie Michelle Sturdivant*
Damien Neil Sykes
Noah Joseph Tate
Amya Janae Taylor*
Macy Francis Thibodeaux*
Haley Alesia Truly
Karlie Nicole Varnado
Luke Matthew Wagner
Jacob Timothy-Alan Walter*
Samantha Ronea Weedman*
Lainey Lynn Wesley
Ja'Miya Tenna Williams#
Denise Marie Williams
Rhett David Wolfe#
James Brady Woodward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.