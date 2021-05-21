Albany High concluded the parish’s slate of graduation ceremonies when it celebrated the Class of 2021 on Thursday, May 20.

Approximately 86 seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony. Of that total, 20 did so with honors.

Listed below are the names of all Albany High graduates this year.

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Patrick Michael Akers

Ethan Ray Albin

Amarion Danesha Amos

Samantha Lee Anthony

Isaac Owen Babin

Clifton Whyatt Baham

Madelynn Marie Baiamonte

Brayden Michael Barnes*

Cassie Lynn Baygents

Ravyn Lynn Berthelot

Richard Harry Bilodeau

Trevor James Bozzelle

Johnny Ray Brasel

David Wayne Brumfield

Jacob J'aaron Burnett

Amanda Shantel Burns

Sean Michael Byers

Michaela Joel Carter

Hunter Blake Chaisson

Paige Autumn Chambers

Christopher John Cochran

Kadarius Travis Coleman

Michael Russell Dauzat, Jr.

William Edward Foster*

Kylee Wren Gardiner*

Joshua Wiley Giachetti

Zander James Hays

Kayla Leah Hegwood*

Maria Guadalupe Herrera

Brooklyn Lacole Holbrooks

Angel Victoria Howze

Leslie Inez Hughes

Faith Lynn Johnson

Brennan Christopher Landry

Julian Parker Landry

Garrett Evan Landry

Blake Tyler Lindsey#

Leann Marie Lipscomb

Koty Alan Lundy#

Caden Gary Madison

Christen Elizabeth Magee*

Shelby Malynn Martin

Lathon Hunter Martin

Dailyn Pamela Mayorga

Laila Jordan McAlister

Michael Christopher McCahill, Jr.

Riley James McClelen*

Joshua Hunter McDonald

Shawn Leo McSpadden

Iris Alicia Melendez

Haley Nicole Meyers

Drake Joseph Miller

Emma Elizabeth Miranda*

Yansy Lizbeth Diaz Moya

Jade Mulkey

Grace Olivia Murray

Ryliegh Francis Nicolosi*

Brennan Paul Owens

Charleston Kade Payne

Bryant Zykeverine Phillips

Christopher Mason Prestridge

Madison Nicole Prine

Luke William Purvis#

Marie Dorothy Ridder

Angel Marie Robertson

Jade Loren Salazar

Brookelynn Rose Saxon

Mackenzie Noelle Smith*

Claire Elizabeth Starkey

Andrew Collin Stewart#

Tyton Eros Strother

Allie Michelle Sturdivant*

Damien Neil Sykes

Noah Joseph Tate

Amya Janae Taylor*

Macy Francis Thibodeaux*

Haley Alesia Truly

Karlie Nicole Varnado

Luke Matthew Wagner

Jacob Timothy-Alan Walter*

Samantha Ronea Weedman*

Lainey Lynn Wesley

Ja'Miya Tenna Williams#

Denise Marie Williams

Rhett David Wolfe#

James Brady Woodward