The American Red Cross shelter at Albany High has reopened after technical issues with the generator forced the venue's closure Wednesday, according to Mayor Eileen Bates McCarroll.
The shelter opened Tuesday but was forced to close the next evening. The evacuees were transferred to a shelter at Live Oak Junior High.
"Red Cross Shelter is up and running again at Albany High Gym," the mayor said via Facebook around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
McCarroll said the shelter has water, ice, food and air-conditioning. She thanked Rep. Sherman Mack, Councilman Shane Mack, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) for getting the shelter reopened.
In a separate announcement, town leaders said the Salvation Army is also passing out meals, tarps, and water at Bethlehem Baptist Church
