This weekend, the baseball field at Albany High will be officially renamed in honor of George Baker, the late Louisiana State Trooper who died in the line of duty last May.

Baker, a lifelong Albany native, was a 2005 graduate of Albany High and stared at a multi-sport athlete, playing both football and baseball.

The Livingston Parish School Board unanimously approved the renaming earlier this school year.

The field will be dedicated to Baker in a ceremony starting at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, Coach David Pittman confirmed to The News. Following the ceremony, the Hornets will take on the Kentwood Kangaroos in a game scheduled for 10 a.m.

After high school, Baker spent eight years in the U.S. Marines — including one combat deployment in the Middle East — before starting his law enforcement career with the Greensburg Police Department. He also served with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office before joining the Louisiana State Police.

In the early-morning hours of May 20, 2020, police from multiple agencies responded to a high-speed, miles-long car chase through Hammond. Louisiana State Police Troopers eventually assisted other law enforcement officers in an attempt to stop Anding’s vehicle by placing spike strips across Wardline Road.

The tires on the suspect’s vehicle were disabled as he crossed the deflation device, but when two of the troopers went to retrieve the equipment, they were struck by the Hammond police officer’s unit also involved in the chase, officials said.

Baker and another officer were transported to North Oaks Medical Center. While the other officer was later released with minor injuries, Baker remained “in critical condition” before dying from his injuries four days later.

Baker became the first trooper to die in the line of duty since Steven Vincent in August 2015, according to authorities. He was also the 30th trooper to lose his life in the line of duty in the history of Louisiana State Police.

News of Baker’s passing swept through Louisiana and particularly in Albany. His funeral service featured remarks from many speakers who spoke on his “selfless service” during his time in the military and in law enforcement.

Baker’s State Police number “L-36” was also retired during the ceremony, which was followed by a convoy of motorcycles, police cars and SUVs, and fire trucks that led Baker’s body to Lighthouse Baptist Church, where he was a “dedicated member.” Hundreds of first responders led a procession for Baker the University Center in Hammond to the church in Independence.

Lonnie Reed, one of Baker’s former high school coaches, described his former athlete as a natural leader both on and off the field and as someone who “bought into” what the coaches wanted.

“He was just … the toughest kid I’ve ever been around,” Reed said. “Didn’t complain, just willing to go the distance to get us where we needed to go and always had a smile on his face. Super guy. I miss him… the world is going to be a dimmer place without George Baker in it, there’s no doubt about it.”

Another coach, Kevin Darouse, said at the time: “He just exemplifies everything you want your child to be.”

In February, 19-year-old Nathan Anding, a Holden native and the person responsible for the car chase, pled guilty to negligent homicide and multiple other charges connected to the fatal wreck. He was sentenced to 12.5 years with the department of corrections.