An Albany man was arrested after leading police on a car chase and crashing into a vehicle that sent two to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Hammond Police Department.
David Jenkins, 25, was booked for speeding, aggravated resisting an officer by flight, reckless operation of a vehicle, two counts of negligent injuring, and numerous traffic violations, authorities said.
According to the Hammond Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 26 “for traffic violations and no license plate.” The driver of the vehicle, a 2009 black Audi, refused to stop and a pursuit began, police said.
The vehicle crashed on North Morrison Boulevard after striking another vehicle at the intersection of Morrison and University Avenue. After the crash, the driver fled the vehicle on foot.
Hammond police officers chased him, and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.
The two occupants of the other vehicle, a 1997 Ford F250, were transported to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the police department said.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.