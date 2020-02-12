LIVINGSTON -- An Albany man has been found guilty of five sex crimes, including two against female juveniles, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.
A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for 30 minutes before returning unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts for Ronald Rippenkroeger, 60. Rippenkroeger was convicted of two counts of oral sexual battery, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery,
Each count carries a possible sentencing range between 25 and 99 years.
According to Perrilloux, trial testimony revealed that Rippenkroeger had inappropriately touched two juvenile females on two separate occasions while the children were in the care of their babysitter at his residence. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified after the second incident, and an arrest warrant was issued for Rippenkroeger.
In addition to jurors hearing the juvenile victims’ forensic interviews with CASA, Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio also presented evidence that Rippenkroeger had a prior aggravated criminal sexual assault conviction in Illinois from the 1980s.
