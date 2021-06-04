A local educator has been named a finalist for the state’s top award at his position.
John Hill, principal of Albany Middle, was named one of nine finalists for the Louisiana Department of Education’s Principal of the Year award.
Last week, the Department of Education announced its finalists for the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards during the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit. The 18 finalists are elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state.
Winners will be selected from this group and named at a virtual awards ceremony later this year.
“Congratulations to John Hill, principal of Albany Middle Hornets for being named a finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year!” the Livingston Parish Public Schools system wrote recently via social media.
This marks the second time in three years that Livingston Parish has had a principal named a finalist for state Principal of the Year. Greg Hayden, of Juban Parc Junior High, was named a finalist for the 2020 award.
All Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and semi-finalists will be celebrated at the 15th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held virtually on the evening of July 16. The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
School systems from all across the state submitted nominations to the state-level Teacher and Principal of the Year process. In a statement, officials said the Department of Education “recognizes that great teachers and school leaders are critical to student success.”
Annually, the Department of Education partners with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals to recognize and celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders “who are making exceptional gains with students.”
In a statement, State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley congratulated this year’s finalists and all candidates.
“The announcement of this year’s finalists was made even more special because we were in person and surrounded by a community of passionate educators,” Brumley said. “You could see the excitement in the eyes of each finalist as their name was called, and they could feel the appreciation of their peers.”
