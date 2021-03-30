John Hill, principal at Albany Middle, has been named one of 24 semi-finalists for the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2022 Principal of the Year award.
This marks the third straight year a Livingston Parish administrator has been named a semi-finalist for the award, which honors the state’s top principal. Bryan Wax, of Denham Springs Junior High, and Greg Hayden, of Juban Parc Junior High, were named semi-finalists for the 2021 and 2020 awards, respectively.
“Congratulations to John Hill, Principal of Albany Middle School for being named a 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalist!” said a post on the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s Facebook page.
Officials announced all Teacher and Principal of the Year semi-finalists Tuesday. The 48 semi-finalists will be honored during the 15th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala, which will be held virtually on July 16. The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
School systems from all across the state submitted nominations to the state-level Teacher and Principal of the Year process. In a statement, officials said the Department of Education “recognizes that great teachers and school leaders are critical to student success.”
“Our teachers and leaders have been doing hero's work over the past year to educate during the pandemic and a historically active hurricane season,” said Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley in a statement.
“Congratulations to these 48 semifinalists. Our state is in a better place today because of their service to children and families.”
Annually, the Department of Education partners with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals to recognize and celebrate some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders “who are making exceptional gains with students.”
“Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession,” the statement said.
