A fraud investigation resulted in three arrests and the discovery of drugs, according to authorities.
This week, the Albany Police Department was dispatched to a local bank “for a report of alleged activity.” During the call, officers found suspected counterfeit payroll checks, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Three suspects were arrested after the investigation: Billy Joe Massey, Ricky Lee, Jr., and Kaylin McKinney.
Massey was booked on 18 counts of forgery, seven counts of identity theft, and one count of monetary instrument abuse, among other charges. Baton Rouge Police also placed a detainer on Massey for similar crimes, authorities said.
Lee and McKinney were booked on various drug-related crimes, though Lee also faces a charge of monetary instrument abuse.
