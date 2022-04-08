Albany police made an arrest this week after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and pills.
Brittany Bennett, 26, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to online booking records. Bennett faces charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule IV drugs.
Bennett was also charged with various traffic violations.
In a statement, the Albany Police Department said it conducted a traffic stop Wednesday evening. During the stop, officers found Bennett to be in possession of 17 grams of suspected marijuana, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41 Xanax, 164 Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, and $1,000 in cash.
Bennett is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a bond of $200,868, pending initial court appearances.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.