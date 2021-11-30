A report of an armed robbery in Albany turned out to be false, resulting in one’s arrest for calling in the phony alarm.
Elizabeth Nettles was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday for “false communication with intent to cause emergency response,” according to the Albany Police Department.
In a statement, Chief Boyd Wild said the police department received a call from a cashier, Nettles, at Best Stop 23 on South Montpelier Road saying a robber was holding the business owner at gunpoint.
Shortly after receiving the call, which came at 10:40 a.m., Albany police arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation before concluding that the incident “never occurred.”
“A threat was never present,” Wild said.
Wild thanked the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Livingston Police Department “for their quick response and assistance with this ongoing investigation.”
