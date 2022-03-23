An Albany resident who was driving in the wrong direction died in a head-on collision early Wednesday morning in Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department.
The two-vehicle wreck occurred around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of East Thomas Street and North Chestnut Street, Hammond police said.
Brittany Fayard, 26, died in the crash.
According to authorities, Fayard was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang in the wrong direction on East Thomas Street when her car collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
Despite being restrained, Fayard sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. The other driver, who was also restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment.
Given the severity of the crash, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and were submitted for analysis.
Though the crash remains under investigation, the Hammond Police Department urged all motorists “to stay alert while driving.”
“While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted, inattentive, and drunk driving continue to be leading causes of crashes in our state,” police said. “The Hammond Police Department urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.”
