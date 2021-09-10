Schools located in Albany, which was among the hardest-hit areas in Livingston Parish during Hurricane Ida, will welcome students back to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Employees at those schools — Albany High, Albany Lower Elementary, Albany Middle, and Albany Upper Elementary — will report to work on Monday, Sept. 13, in preparation for the students’ return.
In a statement, Murphy said recovery efforts in the Albany community have moved faster than expected, “allowing all schools in that community to reopen early next week.” He added that power, drinking water, and communication and Internet services have been restored to those campuses.
But Murphy noted that many residents in the surrounding area are still without those services, and he said the district “will be working with those families to help them get their children back on our campuses.”
When the Albany schools reopen, Livingston Parish will have 45 of its 49 campuses back in operation. All school principals, central office administrators, and some custodial workers returned on Tuesday.
Thirty-six campuses welcomed students back to school on Friday, representing about 80 percent of the parish’s total enrollment. Another five — CABS Center, Holden School, French Settlement Elementary, French Settlement High School, and Frost School — are scheduled to reopen Monday.
The schools still awaiting reopening dates are the Maurepas School, Springfield Elementary, Springfield Middle School, and Springfield High School.
“The reopening process has been a day-by-day effort,” Murphy said. “We are hoping to receive word that those remaining schools without power will be back up and running soon. As quickly as we can determine that services have been restored and that the campuses are safe, we will make that announcement.”
The gym at Albany High has housed members of the National Guard since before the storm made landfall on Aug. 29. Murphy said those guardsmen are scheduled to leave campus before Tuesday’s reopening.
Livingston Parish Schools has 26,546 students enrolled in grades K-12 and nearly 4,000 employees who work in the district. The current enrollment is the district’s largest student population ever, making it one of the state’s largest public school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.