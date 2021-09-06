An Albany shop was engulfed in flames during an overnight fire Sunday, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
No injuries were reported, firefighters said.
According to District 2, firefighters were dispatched to a shop on Catholic Hall Road in Albany just before midnight to a “well involved structure fire.”
The contents of the shop and stored fuel for the family generator “allowed the fire to progress rapidly,” the fire department said.
“Generator placement is so important,” the department said. “In this case, the family had to replace their generator this evening and did notice the orientation of the exhaust was different from the original generator they had been using. The exhaust ignited the siding on the shop.”
The District 2 fire department released more than 100 photos of firefighters battling the flames.
