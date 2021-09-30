Firefighters from Albany and Springfield battled a residential fire in the early morning hours Thursday, and no injuries have been reported.
A little after 4 a.m., firefighters from the neighboring towns were dispatched to a residential structure fire on “No Name Road” in Springfield.
According to a social media post from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, "Firefighters made a fast stop on the fire after a quick search and verification that no residents were home at the time of the fire."
The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
Acadian Ambulance assisted the firefighters in their response.
