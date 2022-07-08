Albany, Springfield firefighters battle Friday morning blaze

Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze Friday that wreaked heavy damage to an unoccupied home on the eastern side of the parish, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
Albany and Springfield firefighters were dispatched to a home fire on Highway 42, just west of Highway 43, around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, the roof of the home “completely burned off” and the interior “was well involved,” authorities said.
During the response, Colyell firefighters were dispatched for manpower and water supply. Deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also helped direct traffic.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not made available. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.
This was the second home fire in three days that Albany and Springfield firefighters responded to in a three-day period. On Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to a mobile home fire in Springfield.
No injuries were reported from that fire, though the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
