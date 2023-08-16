Albany Middle School’s Phoenix Morel LeBlanc has been named the Louisiana 'New Teacher of the Year' winner.
LeBlanc was selected from a field of nine first-year teachers from across the state. The award was presented during the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which was held at the WWII Museum in New Orleans on July 22.
Albany Lower Elementary Teacher Payton O’Nellion was also a finalist in the competition.
“We are excited and proud of Ms. Phoenix for receiving this amazing accolade," Albany Middle School Principal John Hill said. "Her professionalism, content mastery, work ethic and genuine concern for the academic, social, and behavioral growth and success of all students has made her a deserving recipient of this award.”
As the state’s 'New Teacher of the Year,' LeBlanc will serve on a state committee to help train new educators, as well as attend professional learning modules and affinity groups that provide guidance in classroom management, standards and curriculum, and other education challenges.
“These really are great opportunities for teachers to receive additional relevant training for the profession,” LeBlanc said. “It is a great way to encourage collaboration and help new teachers feel included and valued.
"We will also be able to review documents pertinent to the training to give the perspective of a ‘new teacher.’”
LeBlanc noted that she has already participated in a variety of panel discussions and presentations and is looking forward to actively engaging in more sessions through her “one-year reign.”
LeBlanc teaches 7th grade science at Albany Middle School. She is also the head cheerleading coach and sponsor of the Albany Middle School science club. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La.
“Ms. Phoenix is a great representative of countless outstanding educators in our district that continuously push beyond their basic job duties to ensure our students and our schools excel in many areas,” Hill said.
